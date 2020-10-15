Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.43

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.43 and traded as high as $23.87. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 129,504 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $307.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 90.52% and a return on equity of 169.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 320,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.