Metadium (META) Market Cap Achieves $9.90 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $127,633.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bytex, Hotbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00272256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.01480048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 231.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00888571 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.