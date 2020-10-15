Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

MTRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 135.88 ($1.78).

LON MTRO opened at GBX 62.92 ($0.82) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.66. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 58.96 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.20 ($3.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Ian Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,381.50).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

