Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives GBX 426.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 246.51 ($3.22) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,200.05 ($15.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $807.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total value of £108,790 ($142,134.83). Also, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £11,375.88 ($14,862.66).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

