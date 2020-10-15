Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NYSE:MAA opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

