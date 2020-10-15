MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $20.23 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after buying an additional 1,127,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.