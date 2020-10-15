Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.90. Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,338,980 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.08. The company has a market cap of $56.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.