Mirada (LON:MIRA) Shares Gap Down to $72.50

Mirada Plc. (LON:MIRA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.50, but opened at $65.00. Mirada shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 7,803 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.65.

Mirada Company Profile (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV operators and broadcast in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Digital TV & Broadcast and Mobile. The company offers Iris end-to-end software solution that provides a platform to discover and consume broadcast and Internet-based content to clients' subscribers; Iris Service Delivery Platform, which provides access to configuration settings, statistics, content management, and other features; and Inspire UI, a user interface for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

