Mizuho Increases Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $53.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. BidaskClub raised Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $54.05 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.