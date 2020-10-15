Mizuho Raises Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Price Target to $53.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NYSE LNT opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after buying an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,297,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,547,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,110,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

