MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $137.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $116.86 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $129.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $824,961 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

