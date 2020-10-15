Modern Investment Coin Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00007767 BTC on exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $767,510.43 and $60,536.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00398351 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012663 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006792 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 1,656,324 coins and its circulating supply is 867,593 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

Modern Investment Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

