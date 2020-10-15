MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,979.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $928,645.09 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00029177 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003344 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 203,453,210 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

