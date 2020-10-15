Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €7.82 ($9.20) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.57.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.