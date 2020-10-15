Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.