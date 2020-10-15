Morgan Stanley Boosts Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $7.50

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Despegar.com stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $469.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.17. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of ($9.73) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

