Morgan Stanley Boosts Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $41.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $73,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

