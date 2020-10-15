Morgan Stanley Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $39.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,698 shares of company stock worth $2,513,562 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.