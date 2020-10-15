Morgan Stanley Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from a positive rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.77.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

