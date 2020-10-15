Morgan Stanley Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $21.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $602.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. The business had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Groupon’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Groupon will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.