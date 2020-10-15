Morgan Stanley Lowers Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $90.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. Also, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,562,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,901,868 shares of company stock valued at $291,157,671.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

