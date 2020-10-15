Morgan Stanley Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $281.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $271.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $173.62 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after buying an additional 457,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

