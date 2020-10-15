Morgan Stanley Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,732,608. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

