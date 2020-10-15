Morgan Stanley Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $92.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $78.44 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

