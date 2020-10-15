Morgan Stanley Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $80.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.97 on Monday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

