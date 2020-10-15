Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $404.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $362.23.

SPGI stock opened at $351.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

