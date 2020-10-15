Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.