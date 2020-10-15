Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $272.60 on Monday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $277.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $243.58.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

