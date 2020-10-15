Morgan Stanley Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $24.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

CYTK stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $118,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,126 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

