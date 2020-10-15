Morgan Stanley Trims Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Target Price to $9.00

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.75 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLUU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.