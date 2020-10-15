Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorola is well positioned to boost its mission-critical communications services in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. An attractive portfolio for a large addressable market is a major tailwind. The successful integration of CommandCentral Aware software with Avigilon Blue — its cloud video security platform — enables public safety agencies to better manage and monitor video feeds and camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. However, the coronavirus-induced pandemic is likely to erode the overall demand, thereby hampering its long-term growth to some extent. Adverse currency translations pose a headwind for Motorola as it generates significant revenues outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet position is another major concern for the company.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.93.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $166.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.73. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

