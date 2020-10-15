Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Down to $300.00

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $300.00, but opened at $286.00. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 21,522 shares traded.

MOTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 279.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 700.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Equities research analysts forecast that Motorpoint Group PLC will post 1825.4950495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

