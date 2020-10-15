Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.55 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

