Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,394 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.