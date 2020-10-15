Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 2,927 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.97 and a 200-day moving average of $378.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.