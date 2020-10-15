Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 6,456 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,135 shares of company stock worth $103,956,379. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

