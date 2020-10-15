Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.15 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,675,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 290,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of -268.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.