Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $1.27 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after acquiring an additional 361,025 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $7,934,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 36.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

