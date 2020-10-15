Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $2.11 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

