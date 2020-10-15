Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.43 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

