Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 400 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

