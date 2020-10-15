MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MRI Interventions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). MRI Interventions reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRI Interventions will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRI Interventions.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million.

CLPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. MRI Interventions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

