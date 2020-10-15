Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJWNF opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Naked Wines has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

