NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 257.52, a quick ratio of 257.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.45.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
