NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 257.52, a quick ratio of 257.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.45.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

