National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.