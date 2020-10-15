National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

