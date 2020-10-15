National Bank Financial Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to “Outperform”

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$191.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$205.00.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$226.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$229.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$188.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.73.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

