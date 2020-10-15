National Bank Financial Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to “Outperform”

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$191.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$205.00.
Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$226.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$229.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$188.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.73.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
