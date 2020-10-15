National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NNN opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

