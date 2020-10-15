NavCoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $137,066.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $137,066.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, cfinex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,833,707 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, cfinex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

