Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Frogads stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.59. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

