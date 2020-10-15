Needham & Company LLC Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $540.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $440.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $509.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.88, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $529.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,283 shares of company stock valued at $92,603,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

